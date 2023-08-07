River Road African American Museum receives $73,000 donation from church

The River Road African American Museum announced a donation of more than $73,000 from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to RRAAM, the contribution will be used to equip the museum's after-school tutoring program, Saturday workshops and a family history center in the restored Rosenwald school house.

The center will provide an immersive experience for visitors, allowing them to explore ancestral roots and learn more about African American genealogy.

"We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation," Kathe Hambrick, founder of the RRAAM, said in the announcement. "This contribution will allow us to provide a unique, interactive experience to families in our community and beyond, helping them to connect with their ancestry and understand the rich history of African Americans in the River Road region."