Louisiana officials order statewide burn ban due to dry, hot conditions

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal and the Department of Agriculture and Forestry has ordered a statewide ban for all private burning.

Ascension Parish residents are encouraged to comply with the temporary ban, parish government spokesperson Ricky Compton said in a news release.

Private burning is only allowed with the permission of the local fire department or local government, according to the announcement.

The use of barbeque grills, fire pits, and small campfires for brief, recreational purposes is allowed, the release continued.

State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis and Commissioner Mike Strain announced in a news release the order was issued due to the extremely dry conditions throughout the state and concern for first responder safety in dangerously hot conditions.

The ban does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the department, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a generally accepted agriculture practice as defined by the state Right to Farm law.

Violations of the order could result in criminal and civil penalties.

Burn bans remain in effect until the fire marshal's office rescinds the order.