Former Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley plans to qualify for state representative race

​Former Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley announced his plans to qualify as a candidate for state representative in District 81 in the Oct. 14 election.

District 81 includes parts of Ascension, Livingston, and St. James parishes.

According to a news release, ​Wiley is a long-time resident of the district, a Republican, and a conservative Christian. He is pro-life, supports parents' rights, second amendment rights, and is an advocate for balancing the budget, he said in the announcement.

“Now, more than ever, our state needs leaders who will protect our families, who will stand up against woke agendas that threaten to creep into our classrooms, our libraries and our girls’ sporting competitions, and who will give law enforcement the support and tools they need to stop crime in our communities,” Wiley said in the release. “I have the proven experience and passion to do the job, but more importantly, I can be trusted to do it right.”

Wiley has received endorsements from the Louisiana Association of Business & Industry and the Louisiana Committee for a Conservative Majority.

A member of the Louisiana Criminal Justice Hall of Fame, he has more than 40 years of law enforcement experience.

Wiley managed the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for 23 years, overseeing some 400 employees and an annual budget of more than $30 million. He led efforts to build new facilities with existing funds and develop programs, including the consolidated fire-EMS-law enforcement 911 Center.

For 15 straight years, the state’s sheriffs elected him to be president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and in that role, he served as the legislative committee chairman and pension fund board of director.

He was chairman of the Louisiana Peace Officer’s Standards and Training Council and chairman of the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement.

​Wiley served in the United States Marines as a military police officer and graduated from the FBI’s Executive Institute in Quantico, Virginia.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Southeastern Louisiana University.

Wiely and his wife, Linda, have been married for 50 years. They have two daughters, whose families live in the district, allowing them to spend time with their five grandchildren. The family attends Healing Place Church and are active in area events.