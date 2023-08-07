'Armed and dangerous': APSO seek Gonzales suspect, 16, wanted in shooting death of 15-year-old girl

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office have obtained an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old Gonzales suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of a 15-year-old girl from Gonzales.

Later Aug. 7, Gracie Limas of Gonzales was identified as the shooting victim. She was a student at East Ascension High School.

According to an APSO news release, Jaquin Stephen was being sought for second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Deputies reportedly responded to a death at a residence along Bourque Road, which is near the intersection of Hwy. 621 and Roddy Road, about midnight Aug. 4.

Deputies reported they found the girl dead from a gunshot wound.

Stephens is "believed to be armed and dangerous," according to the release.

East Ascension High School administrators announced grief counselors would be available on campus.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Gracie and her family during this difficult time. We also offer condolences to all East Ascension High and APPLe Digital Academy students and staff members, especially her classmates, teachers, and support staff," a letter to parents and students read.

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

Note: This article has been updated to include further information on the investigation.