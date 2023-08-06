CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Ascension Listens tour concluding

The Ascension Parish government listening tour continues Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.

The last stop will be held at the Gonzales Civic Center, located at 219 S. Irma Blvd.

Citizens will be able to learn more about the projects the parish has been involved in and have the opportunity to ask questions and give opinions.

RPCC open house set

River Parishes Community College will host an open house Aug. 10 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Gonzales campus.

For more information, call 225-743-8500.

LSU coach slated for business expo

The 2023 Ascension Chamber of Commerce Business Expo and Summit will be Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's REV Center in Gonzales.

The keynote speaker will be LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson, who led the Tigers to the national championship this season.

For more information, see ascensionchamber.com.

Career, college expo scheduled

The Ascension Parish Public Schools career and college expo will be Sept. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's REV Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Road, Gonzales.

All 8th through 12th grade students and their parents are invited.

It will include career professionals from 11 career pathways and recruiters from local and out-of-state colleges, universities, and technical schools.

Hazardous materials collection date set

The next Ascension Parish government household hazardous materials collection date has been set for Oct. 7.

Further details will be available closer to the day.

Do you have an item you would like to have listed on the Ascension Parish events calendar? Email our staff with information on your event.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.