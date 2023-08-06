Baton Rouge man dies in Ascension Parish crash: LSP

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a fatal single-vehicle crash along Interstate 10 west of Hwy. 30 in Ascension Parish shortly after 6 p.m. Aug. 5.

According to a news release, the crash ultimately claimed the life of 60-year-old Daniel Lenoir Jr. of Baton Rouge.

Troopers reported the initial investigation revealed that Lenoir was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla headed west on Interstate 10. For reasons under investigation, Lenoir veered to the right, overcorrected to the left, and struck a tree after exiting the roadway. The impact caused Lenoir to be ejected from his vehicle, according to the release.

Police said Lenoir was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Lenoir and will be submitted for analysis, according to the release.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.