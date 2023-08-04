Crowd turns out to push for new hospital in Donaldsonville; council creates committee to work with hospital board

A community group pushing for a new hospital in Donaldsonville instead of a renovation of the current Prevost Memorial Hospital attended the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Aug. 3 at the courthouse.

The council ultimately approved an amended resolution to stipulate that the West Ascension Hospital Board present its current and future budgets, and to establish a committee of three to five members to work with the hospital's board.

Chairman Chase Melancon said the members of the committee would have to meet one of three criteria: live in the tax district, have a medical background, or have medical administration background.

Glenn Price, president of the Sunrise Community Group, alerted local media of the group's organizing efforts earlier in the week by sending out a news release.

Price was in the local political scene when he ran for mayor of the City of Donaldsonville in the 2020 election, challenging incumbent Leroy Sullivan.

The Sunrise Community Group has organized townhall-style meetings to address violence in the area. The first was held around a year ago at the courthouse, and the last meeting was Nov. 9 at city hall.

The group also organized a Stop the Violence march and rally in the city in early 2022, which was attended by Sullivan and members of the Donaldsonville City Council.

Price said money earmarked for renovations to the current hospital could fund the construction of new hospital at an estimated cost of $28 million to $30 million.

In the news release and during a public-comment period, Price pointed out concerns over asbestos in the current building, which was constructed in the 1960s.

"Half of our residents don't use Prevost right now. Prevost does not have adequate services for our community," Price said at the podium.

He concluded by listing five community hospitals built in the greater Baton Rouge area and other parts of Louisiana, including in Plaquemine, St. Francisville, Gonzales, Ferriday, and Madison Parish.

"Each one of these facilities were built at around or less than $30 million. Prevost wants to do a $30 million inadequate renovation. We do not want that. We want a new hospital facility," Price said.

After the public comment period, Councilman Corey Orgeron suggested the hospital board present the budget at the Sept. 7 council meeting, which would be set for the courthouse in Donaldsonville.

"Be sure to be here Sept. 7," Orgeron said to the crowd. "Get your folks out here early, meet us outside so we can talk with you guys before the meeting. It's important. This is what democracy is about."

