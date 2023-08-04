Ascension Parish to receive $2.7 million in FEMA flood mitigation grant: Sen. Bill Cassidy

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced that Louisiana will receive a total of $5,540,986 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in flood mitigation assistance grants, which includes Ascension Parish.

According to a news release, Calcasieu Parish will receive $2,719,840 for the elevation of seven properties, and Ascension Parish will receive $2,821,146 for the elevation of 11 properties.

“Preparing for the next storm is top of mind in Louisiana, especially during hurricane season,” Cassidy said in the announcement. “This funding will give these parishes piece of mind that their risk of flooding will be significantly reduced moving forward.”

Calcasieu Parish, located in southwest Louisiana and includes Lake Charles, sustained extensive damage from Hurricane Laura in 2020, and Hurricane Ida in 2021 had an impact on Ascension Parish and the surrounding area.