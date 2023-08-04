Ascension Parish school teacher arrested on rape charge: APSO

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a Gonzales man employed as a teacher at St. Amant High School on first-degree rape and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile charges.

According to a news release, detectives arrested 53-year-old Rory Fore Aug. 3 in connection with an investigation initiated after a 16-year-old female advised deputies that she and the suspect had engaged in sexual intercourse.

According to the release, the suspect confessed in an interview to engaging in sexual intercourse with the juvenile over a period of time, as well as with another 17-year-old female.

APSO reported the charges are not related to the suspect's employment as a teacher, but investigators "are working closely with the Ascension Parish School System."

Fore was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where online records showed bond was set at $1,050,000.

St. Amant High School's administration released a statement confirming the arrest and that the investigation did not originate at the school.

"Understandably, you may have questions. However, as this is a law enforcement matter, any information related to this arrest would need to come from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office," the statement read.

APSO's release concluded with: "Further details may be limited at this time."