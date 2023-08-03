Ascension Veterans Memorial Park ceremony to honor Purple Heart recipients

Ascension Parish government announced a special ceremony has been scheduled to honor Purple Heart recipients.

The event will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park, 612 S. Irma Blvd. in Gonzales, according to a parish government news release.

The Purple Heart is a prestigious military decoration awarded to those wounded or killed in action while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Area dignitaries, veterans' organizations and community members are expected to gather during the ceremony.

"We are honored to host this significant event at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park," Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said in the announcement. "It is a privilege to recognize the bravery and selflessness of our Purple Heart recipients, who have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to our country. This ceremony is a small token of our immense gratitude for their service and sacrifice."

All community members are invited to attend the ceremony.

