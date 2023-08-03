Ascension Parish government reports interruption of service for some Channel 21 viewers

Ascension Parish government reported a temporary interruption of service for Channel 21 REV viewers.

According to a news release, the issue was being addressed.

All parish government meetings remain available for live streaming and viewing via the official Facebook and YouTube channels.

Cox customers have not experienced issues accessing Channel 21, according to the release.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this service disruption may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work diligently to resolve the matter. Ascension Parish government remains committed to providing our viewers with reliable and accessible communication channels," a spokesperson said in the statement.