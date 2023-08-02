REV accepting applications for Reach-A-Kid, Teach-A-Kid school grant program

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

REV announced an earlier opening of its application period for its annual classroom grants program – Reach-A-Kid, Teach-A-Kid.

With the 2023-2024 school year fast-approaching, REV wants to provide Ascension Parish teachers with an earlier opportunity to propose exciting and creative educational ideas prior to students arriving in class.

Ascension Parish teachers can apply online for a chance to be awarded $500 to support imaginative and inspiring classroom programs to enhance students’ educational experiences.

The Reach-A-Kid, Teach-A-Kid grant program contributes to both the classroom and curriculum, providing educators with additional resources for the classroom.

Ascension Parish teachers are encouraged to creatively use the funding for innovative and exciting projects that teach in new fascinating ways.

Each year, REV funds a total of ten $500 grants to promote motivational and resourceful educators in Ascension Parish’s public and private schools.

“Supporting education continues to be a primary focus in our local community and amongst our REV team,” said Josh Descant, CEO of REV. “The Reach-A-Kid, Teach-A-Kid program invests in more than just the educational system, it’s an investment in the future generations of this community. It’s always rewarding and moving to see teachers take on this opportunity with ingenious educational ideas for their students to prosper and learn in new ways.”

For over 20 years, the program has awarded over $100,000 that goes directly into local classrooms benefiting local students. Reaching all grade levels, K-12, this grant makes a lasting impression on students and educators -- encouraging creative thinking on all sides of the classroom.

Past winning/funded grants include stormwater solutions, cooking and meal prep programs, building/launching rockets, escape rooms, curriculum aiding in the development of fine motor skills, STEM projects, special education supports, calm down center creations, robot-building, code-writing, agricultural sciences, making kindness the norm and more.

“As the new school year begins, REV is delighted to introduce the application period a bit earlier than usually expected by our educations here in Ascension. The Reach-A-Kid, Teach-A-Kid grant funds are intended to purchase classroom resources, so the timeline’s revision took into consideration teachers’ immediate classroom needs,” says Monika Arnold, Community Relations and Business Development manager for REV. “Each year, we look forward to opening this program and imagine stepping into the classroom ourselves as we read our community’s educators’ inventive and often visionary applications and this year, we’re excited to fund these projects even sooner.”

2022’s Reach-A-Kid, Teach-A-Kid winners included:

Mary Andermann – “Mobile Calming Corner” (Gonzales Primary School)

Beth Bourgeois – “Garden to Table” (G.W. Carver Primary School)

Eric Brownfield – “EA TV” (East Ascension High School)

Melanie Guillory – “Reading is FUNdamental” (Spanish Lake Primary School)

Amanda Harris – “The More You Learn, the More You Earn” (Spanish Lake Primary School)

Abby Jones – “Game On!” (Lowery Middle School)

Beth Lee – “Real World Models: Stormwater Solutions” (St. Theresa of Avila)

Brinsley Nunez – “’Mod’ify Cooking” (East Ascension High School)

Monica Stewart – “Make Kindness the Norm” (Dutchtown High School)

Caroline Tolentino – “Big Grin on the Green Screen” (Sugar Mill Primary School)

All Ascension Parish teachers are invited to submit their application online by Aug. 22 at: https://letsrev.com/reachakid.