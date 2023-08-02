Ascension Parish Schools lead Louisiana in student performance on state testing

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Public Schools exceeded state scores on all four subjects and achieved the highest combined scores in the state with 51 percent of students achieving mastery and above, according to spring 2023 Louisiana Educational Assessment Program results released by the state Department of Education.

The school district announced Ascension Parish also led the state in the percentage of students achieving mastery and above in ELA with 61 percent.

"This is an outstanding achievement for Ascension's students, teachers, parents, staff, and community. It is a collective accomplishment across all grades that reflects the hard work and dedication of our schools," Ascension Public Schools Superintendent Edith Walker said in the announcement "Although we are very proud of achieving 51% mastery and above, which is the highest in Louisiana, we remain committed to addressing the 49 percent of students who are on the path to reaching mastery. All of Ascension's students are capable of performing at high levels and ultimately fulfilling the dreams of their choice."

According to the release, LEAP includes assessments of ELA, math, science, and social studies for grades 3-12. The tests measure knowledge defined by the state’s content standards for each grade.

Student scores are classified as unsatisfactory, approaching basic, basic, mastery, or advanced. Students achieving mastery and advanced are considered ready for the next grade level.

Ascension's schools outperformed the state on each of the LEAP tests, and the overall combined scores, in grades 3-12.

The parish district ranked first in English Language Arts with 61 percent mastery and above; ranked second in math with 51 percent; ranked second in social studies with 44 percent; and ranked third in science with 44 percent.

The district also ranked in subgroups: second for African American students with 33 percent mastery and above; second for students with disabilities with 19 percent; and third for economically disadvantaged students with 36 percent.