Ascension Parish Schools announce five new administration appointments

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Public Schools announced the appointment of five new school administrators: St. Amant High Principal Christina Carter, Dutchtown High Associate Principal Barry Whittington, Prairieville High Associate Principal Courtney Mancuso, St. Amant High Associate Principal Kellie Gonzales, and St. Amant High Assistant Principal Amie Navarre.

"We have gone through a rigorous process of selecting the leaders that will serve our schools," said Superintendent Edith Walker, Ed.D. "Thank you to each and every one of you for the courage to move forward within our school district. I am very proud of you and look forward to your impact on our students."

ST. AMANT HIGH PRINCIPAL

Christina Carter is the new principal of St. Amant High School.

Born and raised in New Orleans, she has been an educator in Ascension Parish for 17 years. She has served as a teacher, assistant principal, and, most recently, associate principal at St. Amant High.

Carter earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Louisiana State University and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southern University. She is married to Terrell A. Carter and has three children: Terrell Jr, Anthony, and Cameron.

"I appreciate your confidence in me," said Carter. "It is a privilege to serve the students, staff, and community of St. Amant High. I am very thankful and excited about the years to come."

DUTCHTOWN HIGH ASSOCIATE PRINCIPAL

Barry Whittington is the new associate principal of Dutchtown High School.

A lifelong Ascension Parish resident, he graduated from East Ascension High School and then went on to earn both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Louisiana State University.

Whittington began his career as a teacher 15 years ago at Donaldsonville High School. He has served as a career teacher, mentor teacher, master teacher, basketball coach, administrative intern, and assistant principal.

He and his wife, Tia, have two children: Harper and Barry III.

"I really appreciate the support I have been able to receive from this parish. I feel as though I am the picture of an investment of this parish in education. I love being an Ascension Parish product and that my children will be Ascension Parish products," said Whittington. "I am really excited about leading the Freshman Academy at Dutchtown High."

PRAIRIEVILLE HIGH ASSOCIATE PRINCIPAL

Courtney Mancuso is the associate principal of Prairieville High School.

A 15-year educator, Mancuso was raised in Sorrento. She has served as a teacher, mentor teacher, instructional coach, and assistant principal at Dutchtown High School.

Mancuso earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in education from Southeastern Louisiana University, and she has been married to her best friend, Joel Mancuso, for 14 years.

"I am so thankful to have this opportunity. Thank you to my mentors who have prepared me for this journey, specifically for the growth, guidance, and continued support. Leading the community of Prairieville High means so much to me," said Mancuso.

ST. AMANT HIGH ASSOCIATE PRINCIPAL

Kellie Gonzales is the new associate principal of St. Amant High School.

A lifelong resident of St. Amant and a graduate of St. Amant High School, she earned a bachelor's degree in social studies education from Louisiana State University and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southern University.

Gonzales has worked in education for over 22 years, serving as a classroom teacher, TAP mentor teacher, master teacher, and, most recently, assistant principal of St. Amant High. She is also a National Board Certified Teacher.

She is married to Casey Gonzales and has two children: Mitchell and Rylee. Mitchell is a proud graduate of St. Amant High, and Rylee is currently a sophomore.

"Thank you all for allowing me to serve our community in this capacity. I am excited about what the future will hold for our Gators and how we will grow our future leaders," said Gonzales.

ST. AMANT HIGH ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Amie Navarre is a new assistant principal at St. Amant High School.

A graduate of Louisiana State University, Navarre started her 18-year career in Ascension as a 7th-grade math teacher at Dutchtown Middle School in 2005. She has served as an instructional coach and an administrative intern.

She and her husband of 17 years, Lawrence Navarre III, have two children: son Evan who is in 10th grade and daughter Aubrey who is in 9th grade at Dutchtown High School.

"Thank you for this opportunity to serve the students and community of St. Amant. I appreciate being able to serve a different part of Ascension Parish," said Navarre.

For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit AscensionSchools.org.