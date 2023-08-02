23rd Judicial District Court reports guilty pleas for July 24 to July 28

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of July 24 to July 28.

Ascension Parish:

Arieona Davis, 2300 LaPalco Blvd. Harvey, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $1,000, but Less than $5,000 and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Jace Harry, 41063 Cannon Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 22, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $1,000, but Less than $5,000 and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Assumption Parish:

Lucito Romero, 114 Elaine St. Morgan City, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Timothy Collier, 115 Cane St. Morgan City, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Theft of a Firearm and was sentenced to 2 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Frank Mayfield, 612 St. Joseph St. Napoleonville, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Sasha Gautreaux, 2715 Hwy 308 Labadieville, LA, age 25, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Obstruction of Justice, and Possession or Introduction of Contraband in a Penal Institution. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Tina Williams, 1147 Hwy 662 Morgan City, LA, age 19, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1 year supervised probation.

Barney Simmons, 122 Rose Ln. Labadieville, LA, age 65, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Alton Jupiter, 238 Hwy 401 Napoleonville, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Madeline Jasmine.

Dustin Fell, 1014 Zydeco St. Ville Platte, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Chad LeBlanc, 1070 Hwy 402 Napoleonville, LA, age 57, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Christopher Knockum, 115 Birch St. Labadieville, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Armed Robbery and was sentenced to 12 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Clifton Dunham, 3642 Hwy 405 Donaldsonville, LA, age 47, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

On April 26, 2023, Seth Breaux of 2531 Lee Dr. Pierre Part, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile (2 counts) and Video Voyeurism. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On July 26, 2023, the defendant was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Upon release from Incarceration, the defendant will be required to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator for a period of 15 years.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.