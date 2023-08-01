Suspects accused of stealing from Gonzales stores in separate cases: GPD
The Gonzales Police Department reported investigations into separate theft cases at stores within the city.
Surveillance images of the suspects are available on GPD's Facebook page.
May 31
Police said a suspect stole about $2,290 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot at 2740 S. Cajun Dr., then left in a silver Optima.
June 27
Officers reported two suspects conspired together to collect, conceal and steal 10 articles of merchandise valued at $1,005 from Ulta Beauty at 115 S. Airline Hwy.
July 23
Police said suspects stole $1,174.89 worth of merchandise from the Nike store located in Tanger Outlet Mall and left in a silver Chevrolet Malibu.
A suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt also stole $1,396.17 in merchandise June 14 from Ralph Lauren Polo, also in the outlet mall at the corner of Interstate 10 and Hwy. 30. The suspect reportedly left in a white 2017 Honda HR-V.
If anyone has any information pertaining to the case, contact Detective Poe at 225-647-9572 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.