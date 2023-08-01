Former LSU, NFL linebacker to discuss winning attitudes at Ascension Parish Library

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Inspirational speaker and former pro-football player Darry Beckwith will tackle what it means to have a winning attitude for students ages 9 to 18 at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales.

Beckwith is a former LSU Tiger. He earned All-SEC honors for two years and was a Butkus Award finalist as one of the nation’s top linebackers. His dreams of becoming a top NFL draft pick were derailed after a knee injury during his senior year.

He played for the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent for two years and practiced briefly with the New Orleans Saints in 2012 before being released. He says it was one of the most complicated challenges he faced, but through his faith in God and prayer, he now has a passion for helping student-athletes realize there are ways to find success when sports don’t go as planned.

In 2015, The Darry Beckwith Foundation was created to break shortsighted mentalities and help student-athletes create winning attitudes to see that success is not connected only to sports.

Sign-up is required. Call (225) 647-3955. Raising Cane’s will serve refreshments.

Peg Ninjas

Whether you’re a fan of real ninjas or the pizza-loving turtle types, it’s time to channel your inner artist. Sneak over at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to the library in Donaldsonville and design a wooden peg ninja. Kids ages 6 to 11 can use wooden pegs to paint a hero (with or without a half shell). While supplies last.

Game On!

Grab a controller and let’s play! Have an epic adventure when you level up at the library and get your game on. We’ve got popular games like Super Smash Bros and Mario Kart 8 on Nintendo Switch and Wii U. Showcase your skills at 10 a.m. Saturday at the library in Galvez; 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dutchtown and at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in Gonzales. Let the gaming marathon begin!

Games are rated E and considered suitable for all ages.