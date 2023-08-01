Ascension Parish government announces Daniel Helms as chief transportation engineer

Ascension Parish government announced the hiring of Daniel Helms as chief transportation engineer.

Helms officially assumed the role July 10, bringing 22 years of experience managing transportation projects and programs in both the public and private sectors, according to a parish government news release.

Helms will be responsible for leading and cultivating a team to develop and deliver projects aimed at creating a safer and more efficient transportation system within the parish.

Prior to joining parish government, he served as senior highway safety and traffic engineer and traffic safety technical lead at AECOM Technical Services, where he played a key role in building a traffic/safety/ITS network, according to the release.

During his tenure at Mississippi DOT, he managed the $30 million annual Mississippi Highway Safety Improvement Program, resulting in more than $200 million in transportation/roadway construction.

His strategic project development and management contributed to a 22% reduction in fatalities on Mississippi roadways from 2007 to 2017, according to the announcement.

Helms holds a master of engineering degree from Texas A&M University, a master of civil engineering degree from Northwestern University, and a bachelor of civil engineering degree from LSU.

He is a registered professional engineer in 10 states and is a professional traffic operations engineer. Additionally, he holds the Road Safety Professional Level 2 certification.

"We are delighted to have Daniel Helms join our team as the chief transportation engineer," Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said in the release. "His extensive experience and commitment to safety and efficiency in transportation align perfectly with our goals for the future of the parish. We are confident that his leadership will greatly benefit the community and further elevate our transportation infrastructure."

