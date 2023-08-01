Ascension Parish Clerk of Court announces dates for election commissioners school

Ascension Parish Clerk of Court ​Bridget Hanna announced that her office will be conducting schools to certify new election commissioners.

The Gonzales session will be held on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at the east side courthouse located at 607 E. Worthey Street.

The Donaldsonville session will be held Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Clerk of Court elections office in the courthouse located at 300 Houmas Street.

Attendance is required at one session only. Election commissioners who have been previously certified do not have to attend.

Any qualified voter who is able to perform the essential duties of a commissioner as described in the informational pamphlet developed by the Louisiana secretary of state and has not been convicted of an election offense may serve as a commissioner.

A certified commissioner who serves at the polling place on election day will be paid $200.

Any questions regarding election commissioners’ school may be directed to the clerk of court’s election department at (225) 473-9866 or (225) 621-8400, extension 334 or visit their website at www.ascensionclerk.com.