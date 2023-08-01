23rd Judicial District reports guilty pleas for July 17 to July 21

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of July 17 to July 21.

Ascension Parish:

Kashod Johnson, 1814 S Burnside Ave. Gonzales, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $1,000, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Owen Bostwick, 15070 Hwy 73 Prairieville, LA, age 61, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Frank Butler Jr., 45256 Paul Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 53, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Battery and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Angel Gonzalez, 41032 Chick Duplessis Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Home Invasion and Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Antonio Portier, 220 Market St. Breaux Bridge, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Organized Retail Theft Valued Over $5,000, but Less than $25,000. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Olijahuan Richard, 18004 River Landing Prairieville, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment and Battery of a Police Officer. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Chad Cooper, 42643 Mike Cooper Rd. Ponchatoula, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Battery Involving Strangulation and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Craig Herbert Jr., 211 Lucky St. Plattenville, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Negligent Homicide. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Aron Kevin Aviles Gallegos, 8273 Ned Ave Baton Rouge, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $1,000, but Less than $5,0000 (4 counts) and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Craig Stewart, Kristin Tregre, and Jeff Heggelund. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Assumption Parish:

Corey Percle, 203 Field Rd. Morgan City, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Jordashe Daggs, 8025 Weales St. New Orleans, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Identity Theft and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Craig Free, 1915 River Rd. Berwick, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

St. James Parish:

Jason Sanchez, 214 Opelousas St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Bradley Downing, 2219 Sprucewood Dr. Baton Rouge, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Cameron Robertson, 2589 N Courseault St. Lutcher, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Monetary Instrument Abuse (2 counts) and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.