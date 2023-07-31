Suspects ram stolen truck into Prairieville store, steal several guns: APSO

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies reported a burglary at a firearm store along Airline Highway in Prairieville where suspects were captured on surveillance video appearing to crash a stolen truck into the building and fleeing with guns.

According to an APSO post, which displays the video, the burglary happened around 4:21 a.m. July 31.

Deputies reportedly found extensive damage to the exterior and interior of the building.

Detectives said five male suspects forced entry using a a stolen Ford truck.

The suspects then stole several handguns and long-guns before fleeing, according to the release.

Anyone with information that can assist detectives is urged to call APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.