LOCAL

Prairieville suspect accused of felony identity theft: APSO

Michael Tortorich
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Detectives are searching for Jeanie Stevens, 33, of Prairieville in relation to felony identity theft.

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office have been searching for a suspect in connection with felony identity theft.

According to an APSO post, 33-year-old Jeanie Stevens of Prairieville fraudulently obtained a driver’s license with another person's information and opened several credit and checking accounts.

Stevens is also wanted for questioning on seven separate counts of identity theft and two-counts of bank fraud.

Anyone with information is urged to call APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.