Prairieville suspect accused of felony identity theft: APSO

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office have been searching for a suspect in connection with felony identity theft.

According to an APSO post, 33-year-old Jeanie Stevens of Prairieville fraudulently obtained a driver’s license with another person's information and opened several credit and checking accounts.

Stevens is also wanted for questioning on seven separate counts of identity theft and two-counts of bank fraud.

Anyone with information is urged to call APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.