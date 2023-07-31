Dr. Chris Trevino seeks election as Ascension Parish coroner

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Dr. Chris Trevino, who has been serving as Ascension Parish interim coroner since the retirement of Dr. John Fraiche, announced his intention to seek election as coroner in the Oct. 14 primary election.

Trevino, a native of Santa Cruz, California, has served Ascension Parish as a physician and hospital administrator for more than 25 years, according to a news release.

“After graduating from the University of California, Santa Barbara and completing my PhD education at Tulane University, I attended LSU for my medical education becoming board certified in Emergency Medicine, ultimately settling in Ascension Parish," he said in the announcement. "Once here, I knew this was my home. While living in Ascension I met my lovely wife, raised my family, and served as an ER physician for the residents of Ascension. Now, I want to put my unique skillset to work as your coroner and I ask for your confidence and vote on Oct. 14.”

Trevino and his wife, Natalie Robert Trevino, have three children: Cecily, 28, an analyst for Johnson Controls; Jared, 26, a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army; and Easton, 24, an emergency medical technician. They have two grandchildren.

Trevino is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Louisiana National Guard and has been deployed to Kuwait, Afghanistan, and Iraq. He has served as the Director of Emergency Medicine at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension since 1999 and as the Administrator of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension since 2020. He has also served as the medical director of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office since 2000 and medical director for all the fire services in Ascension Parish.

“Professionally, I gravitate toward service in both the public and private sectors. This gives me purpose. My experience in emergency medicine, hospital wards, and board rooms has prepared me to provide you with the services you’ve come to expect from your coroner, as well as to be a good steward of the taxpayers’ dollars,” he said.

Under Louisiana law, the coroner is responsible for investigating the manner and cause of deaths and conducting evaluations of those under duress from mental health issues.

The Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office currently maintains a staff of ten medical professionals and support personnel.