CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

LSU coach slated for business expo

The 2023 Ascension Chamber of Commerce Business Expo and Summit will be Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's REV Center in Gonzales.

The keynote speaker will be LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson, who led the Tigers to the national championship this season.

For more information, see ascensionchamber.com.

Second youth event set for Donaldsonville

The Ascension 4 Youth Fest Back-2-School Bash for the west side will be Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville.

The free event will include food, music, snowballs, rock climbing, bouncers, obstacle courses and more.

The east side event was celebrated July 29 in Gonzales.

Book sale slated for Aug. 5

Friends of the Ascension Public Library will host a back-to-school book sale Aug. 5.

Members will be granted early access from 9 to 10 a.m. The sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RPCC open house set

River Parishes Community College will host an open house Aug. 10 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Gonzales campus.

For more information, call 225-743-8500.

Ascension Listens returns

The Ascension Parish government listening tour continues Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. with an event at the Oak Grove Community Center. The center is located at 37433 Hwy. 42, Prairieville.

Another tour stop will be in Gonzales, set for Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Gonzales Civic Center, located at 219 S. Irma Blvd.

Citizens will be able to learn more about the projects the parish has been involved in and have the opportunity to ask questions and give opinions.

Hazardous materials collection date set

The next Ascension Parish government household hazardous materials collection date has been set for Oct. 7.

Further details will be available closer to the day.

Do you have an item you would like to have listed on the Ascension Parish events calendar? Email our staff with information on your event.

