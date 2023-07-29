Three arrested in connection with fatal pedestrian crash in Ascension Parish: LSP

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported the arrests of three suspects July 28 in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 41-year-old Sarah Berteau in the Gonzales area.

According to an LSP news release, troopers identified 18-year-old Alexander Andrade of Gonzales as the driver of the 2015 Dodge Dart that struck Berteau, a pedestrian from St. Amant, shortly after 1 a.m. July 24.

Police said due to conflicting written statements 30-year-old Charlie Andrade and 57-year-old Maria Diaz-Deandrade of Gonzales were both arrested regarding their involvement in the case.

Alexander Andrade was charged with felony hit-and-run driving, failure to seek assistance, and no driver’s license, troopers reported.

Charlie Andrade was charged with accessories after the fact, failure to seek assistance, and injuring public records, police said.

Maria Diaz-Deandrade was charged with accessories after the fact, injuring public records, and obstruction of justice, according to the release.

Troopers reported the suspects were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

The investigation began after troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian along Hwy. 935 near Roddy Road on the east side of the parish.

In a previous news release, troopers reported the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Dodge Dart was headed east on Hwy. 935 when, for reasons under investigation at the time, Berteau was walking east on Hwy. 935 and was struck from behind by the car.

Police previously said Berteau was wearing dark colored clothing at the time of crash.

According to the release, Berteau sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the car was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries in the crash, troopers said.

Impairment was not suspected for the driver of the vehicle and was unknown for Berteau, according to the initial release.

Police said standard toxicology samples were taken from both the driver and Berteau.

