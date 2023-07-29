After mistakenly released while awaiting life sentence for murder conviction, Donaldsonville man reportedly granted new trial

A Donaldsonville man reportedly was granted a new trial after being convicted of a 2014 murder and being erroneously released from prison in late 2022 after a years-long wait for a mandatory life sentence to be handed down in court.

The Advocate newspaper reported in a July 28 article interim Judge Melvin P. Zeno agreed with the defense attorneys for Michael "Ma-Man" LeBlanc that his deceased former attorney failed to object to and possibly deny hearsay against the defendant.

In U.S. law, hearsay is an out-of-court statement offered to prove the truth of whatever it asserts, which is then offered in evidence to prove the truth of the matter, according to Cornell Law. Hearsay is generally not admissible in court.

According to The Advocate's article, an Ascension Parish prosecutor who assisted in the 2017 trial planned to appeal with the Louisiana 1st Circuit Court of Appeal.

Zeno has been serving as an interim judge as the fall election will determine who will take the seat previously held by retired Judge Alvin Turner.

Zeno reportedly set LeBlanc's bail at $300,000 with the added requirement that he wear a GPS device if released.

Convicted murderer was 'believed to be dangerous'

Late last year, area officials were left puzzled after learning LeBlanc had been released from custody in another parish.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre stated in a Dec. 6, 2022 news release that detectives were actively searching for LeBlanc.

At the time, deputies reportedly had received information that LeBlanc had been seen in Donaldsonville.

LeBlanc was described as a violent offender and believed to be dangerous, according to APSO's release.

"LeBlanc’s release is both concerning and frustrating," Webre stated in the release at the time. "I’ve had a chance to talk with the victim’s family, who are equally concerned. Our office is actively doing everything we can to get LeBlanc off the street."

In June 2014, LeBlanc, who was then 32 years old, turned himself in to parish detectives, APSO reported at the time, as he was a suspect wanted for murder.

LeBlanc was charged with second-degree murder and principal to illegal use of weapon in the homicide of 37-year-old Adoriji Wilson in Donaldsonville, according to past reports. Wilson was known by the nickname "Teenie Weenie."

Convicted of second-degree murder in September 2017, LeBlanc had waived his right to a trial by jury and was found guilty after two days of testimony in connection with Wilson's death.

According to a news release from 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin at the time, deputies responded to the 900 block of Elizabeth Street in Donaldsonville on June 1, 2014 after receiving reports of a shooting.

Deputies reportedly found Wilson on the front porch of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives at the time discovered through investigation that a male subject wearing a green slicker suit walked up the residence where multiple people were sitting on the porch. The man reportedly pointed a 9mm handgun at Wilson and fired some 16 gunshots into him, then fled the area.

According to the release, numerous potential witnesses were interviewed, and detectives identified LeBlanc as a suspect.

A warrant was issued, and deputies arrested and booked LeBlanc into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

As reported at the time of the guilty verdict, Turner ordered that formal sentencing be deferred to a later date. The release added that second degree murder carried a mandatory life sentence.

At the time, no date had been set for LeBlanc's sentencing hearing. According to reports, he was never formally sentenced for the conviction.

In September 2017, he reportedly was already incarcerated and serving an 18-year prison sentence for a 2015 conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

LeBlanc's release prompts finger pointing

After news broke of LeBlanc's release, it prompted finger pointing among officials that played out through area media outlets.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge published a statement Dec. 6 from the Louisiana Department of Corrections concerning the matter.

According to the statement, LeBlanc had completed his hard labor prison sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on May 13 of last year.

LeBlanc was subsequently released to the Madison Parish Sheriff's Office and detained for charges relating to possession with intent to distribute narcotics and taking contraband to and from a penal institution, the statement continued.

Madison Parish transferred LeBlanc to Riverbend Detention Center, which houses Madison's pretrial detainees, on July 26 of last year, according to the statement.

On Nov. 30, Madison informed Riverbend that LeBlanc pled guilty and received credit for time served at the parish jail level on two new charges in Madison, the statement continued.

According to the Department of Corrections, Riverbend did not transfer LeBlanc to Ascension Parish regarding the outstanding sentenced for murder in 2017, but released him from custody on Nov. 30 of last year.

The Louisiana Parole Board had issued a warrant for LeBlanc's arrest as he failed to report to probation and parole within 48 hours of his full discharge from the local level physical custody as outlined in the conditions of his release from the Department of Corrections in May 2022, the statement concluded.

LeBlanc's formal sentencing for the murder conviction never happened due to a number of delays and continuances over the last five years, including the death of his original defense attorney and challenges connected to the pandemic that lasted a roughly three-year span.

Ricky Babin, the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, told Baton Rouge television station WAFB Dec. 6 that the blame fell on the Department of Public Safety and Corrections due to the detainer that was placed on LeBlanc.

The district attorney told WAFB at the time the life sentence was automatic due to state law and only needed to be placed on the docket.

"It's extremely frustrating," Babin said at the time in a phone call broadcast in the television report. "This guy is dangerous. He needs to be captured and put up real quick. This is mind blowing."

A nearly month-long search ended when U.S. Marshals with the assistance of APSO arrested LeBlanc Dec. 28, 2022 in a New Orleans hotel.

According to online APSO records accessed July 29, LeBlanc was listed as being in custody at the parish jail.

