What does $4 million buy in real estate in Ascension Parish? Check out the Zillow listing with the highest price

What could $4 million buy in Ascension Parish real estate?

According to real-estate marketplace website Zillow, the highest price tag listed in Ascension Parish has been placed on a 7.24-acre plot of unimproved land lined with live oak trees along Old Jefferson Highway in Prairieville.

Why so steep? As financial guru Dave Ramsey recently said on his radio show, the three most important factors in real estate are location, location, and location.

The land is convenient to the south side of Baton Rouge with quick access to Interstate 10 and Airline Highway and "would be perfect for a residential neighborhood," the site read.

The quality of the school district has been another draw for newcomers to the booming area, as Zillow listed Oak Grove Primary, Prairieville Middle, and Dutchtown High as the public schools for the area.

Prairieville has undergone substantial growth over recent decades. According to the latest Census, Prairieville's total population was recorded as 33,197, a 23.4 percent increase since the last count.

Meanwhile, Gonzales rose to a population of 12,231, which was a 25 percent rise.

Ascension Parish as a whole notched the second-fastest growth rate in Louisiana from 2010 to 2020. The parish reported 126,500 people in the 2020 Census, an 18 percent rise from 2010.

What's the highest-priced listing for a house?

The first house to top the parish's listings showed a 4,850-square-foot home built in 1980 along Saint Andrews Fairway in Prairieville.

The price was listed as $3,137,000.

Three others in the same neighborhood are listed for more than $1.5 million.

What's the highest listings for Gonzales?

The two highest-priced listings for a search of the Gonzales area were lots for sale, priced at $1.3 million and $1.2 million.

The top house, located along Lalonde Lane off of Norwood Road, was listed as $1.2 million. Built in 2009, the house is 6,475 square feet.

The listings that follow showed houses around the $900,000 range in the Pelican Point subdivision.

What's the top listing for Donaldsonville?

The leading price tag for the Donaldsonville area was for a house located along Highway 1 South.

Located on 1.13 acres, the 3,365-square-foot house was built in 1965.

Listed at $445,000, the property is located near the Assumption Parish line.

What's the highest-priced house in Baton Rouge?

In neighboring East Baton Rouge Parish, the highest-priced luxury home listing was for $14 million.

Located on 12.5 acres along Highland Road, the house is 25,372 square feet.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.