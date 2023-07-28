Local industry featured in AEDC video series

In an effort to shed light on the impact of industrial businesses in the area, the Ascension Economic Development Corporation has presented a new video series.

According to an AEDC news release, the series underscores businesses' commitment to sustainability and shared responsibility for the environment.

Additionally, the videos show the value of volunteerism in the public school system.

“AEDC is thrilled to offer this in-depth exploration, underscoring the vital role of manufacturers in bolstering community services, fostering eco-friendly practices, and promoting volunteer engagement in schools” AEDC President and CEO Kate MacArthur said in the release. "Through these videos, we aim to foster greater understanding and collaboration among residents, businesses, and educational institutions, united in our dedication to creating a thriving and sustainable future for all.”

The lead video on the site features Chase Melancon, who serves as chair of the Ascension Parish Council as well as a supervisor at OxyChem. It also includes Ascension Parish Safety Director James LeBlanc and Sheriff Bobby Webre.

The second video features former Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander.

To watch the videos, visit the AEDC website at www.ascensionedc.com.

AEDC was created in 2005 with the sole mission of maximizing economic opportunity in Ascension Parish. AEDC’s project work has been credited with generating more than $9.1 billion in capital investment and the creation and retention of 3,224 jobs in the parish.