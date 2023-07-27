Gonzales man dies in motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish: LSP

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a Gonzales man died in a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Hwy. 22 near Aston Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 8:30 p.m. July 26.

According to a news release, the crash ultimately claimed the life of 47-year-old Anthony McChesney.

Police reported the preliminary investigation revealed that McChesney was driving a 2003 Big Dog motorcycle headed west on Hwy. 22. For reasons under investigation, McChesney failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, exited the roadway to the right, and struck an embankment, troopers said. The impact ejected McChesney from his motorcycle.

Although a DOT approved helmet was located at the scene, police said it is unknown whether McChesney wore the helmet during the crash.

McChesney suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police said a toxicology sample was obtained from McChesney and will be submitted for analysis.