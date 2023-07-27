Ascension Parish president appoints interim CAO, CFO

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced Patrick Goldsmith has accepted the position of interim chief administrative officer and Dawn Caballero has accepted the job of chief financial officer.

Goldsmith has served as the parish's CFO, while Caballero has worked as comptroller.

The changes will be effective Aug. 14, according to a parish government news release.

Goldsmith will step into the position following the nearly four-year tenure of John Diez, who announced he was leaving parish government to go into the private sector.

Goldsmith has led the finance department for the past two years following a 27-year career with the Louisiana legislature.

In his new role as interim CAO, he will be tasked with directing and coordinating parish government's administration.

Goldsmith's change opened the opportunity for Caballero to step in as interim CFO. She is a certified public accountant with 37 years of accounting experience, 14 of which has been with Ascension Parish, according to the release.

Caballero has managed the budget process and helped parish government attain the GFOA Distinguished Budget Award for the past 12 years.