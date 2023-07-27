Ascension Parish firefighters celebrate banquet at KC Hall

The Knights of Columbus hosted the 48th annual Ascension Parish Firefighters Banquet at the KC Hall.

Chief James LeBlanc said the event reflected the year's worth of work firefighters put into the community.

He congratulated all award recipients and thanked the firefighters for their efforts. He also thanked Blake Stone for providing outstanding photos of the event.

Ascension Parish Fire District 1, which includes the east side volunteer fire departments, participated.

Departments represented included St. Amant, 5th Ward, Galvez-Lake, 7th District, Sorrento, Geismar, Prairieville, and Gonzales.