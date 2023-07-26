Ascension Parish back-to-school events set for Gonzales, Donaldsonville

Two free Ascension Parish events - in both Donaldsonville and Gonzales - will provide supplies and resources as students prepare for the new school year.

The Ascension 4 YOUth Fest will be July 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Jambalaya Park, 1015 E. Cornerview St., Gonzales and Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville.

Both events are free admission and will include backpack and school supply giveaways, as well as health services such as immunizations, physicals, youth, and family services, according to an Ascension Parish government news release.

Additionally, haircuts will be available in Donaldsonville. Activities including arts and crafts, music, water activities, free food, and snow balls will be available, according to the release.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Parish of Ascension, the cities of Donaldsonville and Gonzales, CF Industries, and OxyChem are sponsors.