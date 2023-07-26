APSO: Gonzales man has been missing since July 2

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released a missing person alert July 26.

According to APSO, 29-year-old Kirby Lorensten of Gonzales was last seen walking along Vindez Road near the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center July 2.

He was described as around five-foot-11 and 175 pounds with blondish, brown hair.

Anyone with information on Lorensten’s whereabouts is asked to contact APSO at (225) 621-8300. You can also call the office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device.