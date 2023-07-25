Thomas Jefferson Society donates time and supplies to Cara’s House in Sorrento

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

The Thomas Jefferson Society, Children of the American Revolution, donated supplies to Cara’s House in Sorrento. The girls and the senior leaders also volunteered their time at the shelter by washing dishes and clothes, bathing a puppy and walking several dogs. For more information about C.A.R., contact the chapter by email at: thomasjeffersoncar@gmail.com.

Bernardo de Galvez Celebrated on July Fourth

Members of the Heirome Gaines Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and other local DAR chapters came together to celebrate Bernardo de Galvez on July Fourth. The Los Granaderos y Damas de Galvez – La Luisiana Chapter and Louisiana’s America 250 Commission co-sponsored the event.