Gov. John Bel Edwards' appointments include Prairieville resident

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Wendy C. Simoneaux of Prairieville to the Department of Energy and Natural Resources.

Simoneaux will serve as the undersecretary of the Louisiana Department of Energy and Natural Resources, according to a news release.

The mission of the department is to ensure and promote sustainable and responsible use of the natural resources of the state so that they are available for the enjoyment and benefit of citizens now and in the future.