Jambalaya Festival Association will no longer organize Gonzales Christmas parade

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Will the Christmas parade go on in Gonzales?

That is the question on the minds of locals in the Ascension Parish area after the Jambalaya Festival Association announced it would no longer sponsor the annual holiday event.

JFA's president has said the nonprofit's board voted not to continue the sponsorship, leaving an opening for another organization to take the reins.

Prior to JFA's stint, the Ascension Chamber of Commerce sponsored the parade in the years before 2010.

JFA, which stages the Jambalaya Festival in Gonzales every Memorial Day weekend, has organized the parade in recent years, though it had to cancel during the pandemic and last year due to weather.

The 2022 parade, which was scheduled for Dec. 11, was canceled due to rainy conditions.

Jambalaya cooked for the event was given away, and organizers said fees for participants were refunded.

Prior to the scheduled event last year, a JFA Facebook post advised no music would be allowed on floats or vehicles. Only Ascension Parish school marching bands and the Coca-Cola truck carrying Santa Claus would be allowed to play Christmas music.

In late 2021, the association responded to complaints made by some following the parade that year.

At the time, JFA received numerous comments on a Facebook post made after the event. At one point, the post was removed from the organization's page.

Tragedy struck during the Dec. 12, 2021, parade when popular disc jockey Quincy Davis, a Donaldsonville native who was well-known throughout the area as DJ Thriller, was injured after falling from a float.

He died Dec. 21.

An immediate outpouring of prayers and memories were offered on social media at the time, especially through a Facebook group set up for friends and family to keep updated.