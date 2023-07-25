East Ascension, St. Amant coaches preview season at meeting

Ahead of football season, the Rotary Club of East Ascension welcomed the head football coaches from St. Amant High School and East Ascension High School as guest speakers.

During the July 25 meeting, EA's Darnell Lee and St. Amant's David Oliver presented previews of their upcoming seasons.

Club president Melissa Bourgeois and club members Kirk and Jennifer Delatte were among the group to welcome the coaches.