Ascension Parish Clerk of Court announces qualifying dates for fall election

Ascension Parish Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna announced the dates for qualifying as a candidate for the Oct. 14 election.

Qualifying will be from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 8, 9, and 10 at the clerk’s office, 607 E. Worthey St., Gonzales, or 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, Hanna said in a news release.

Qualifying will be for several offices: district judge, division E; state senator, second and 18th districts; state representative, 58th, 59th, 81st, and 88th districts; sheriff; clerk of court; assessor; coroner; parish president; and parish council members, for all districts 1-11.

The cost for qualifying for each office is listed on the clerk’s website at www.ascensionclerk.com. Fees are payable in cash, cashier’s check, or money order to the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.

Voters will head to the polls for the primary election Oct. 14 and the general election will be Nov. 18.

Any questions concerning the election should be directed to the clerk’s office at (225) 473-9866 or (225) 621-8400, ext. 223.