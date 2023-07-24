St. Amant pedestrian dies in Ascension Parish crash: LSP report

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Hwy. 935 near Roddy Road in Ascension Parish shortly after 1 a.m. July 24.

According to an LSP news release, the crash ultimately claimed the life of 41-year-old Sarah Berteau of St. Amant.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Dodge Dart was headed east on Hwy. 935 when, for reasons under investigation, Berteau was struck from behind by the car while walking east on Hwy. 935.

Berteau was wearing dark colored clothing at the time of crash, according to troopers.

Police said Berteau sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries in the crash, troopers reported.

Impairment is not suspected for the driver of the Dodge and is unknown for Berteau, according to the release.

Standard toxicology samples were taken from both the driver and Berteau and will be submitted for analysis, troopers said.

The crash remained under investigation.

