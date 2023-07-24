'Disgraceful': Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reports park vandalism

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported an investigation into at least four individuals suspected of vandalizing Butch Gore Park about 2 a.m. July 20.

"Disgraceful - Please share because our parish is far too beautiful to allow foolish behavior like this slide!" a spokesperson said in Facebook post, which included photos of the damage.

The suspects also reportedly ran off with three flags from the park on Harry Savoy Road.

Anyone with information can call APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.