Learn the roots of Brazilian Carnival music, and its connection to New Orleans traditions

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Enjoy an authentic Brazilian Carnival experience with the Samba Man, Mestre Curtis Pierre. He is the founder and director of Casa Samba, the first School of Samba in Louisiana and the Gulf South Region.

Pierre will demonstrate the instruments of the Samba schools of Brazil, which are the main instruments used during Brazilian Carnival. Mestre Curtis hopes to educate attendees about Brazil's rich cultural and musical traditions while emphasizing the similarities to New Orleans traditions and the importance of African roots and influences.

There are four performances: 10 a.m. Friday at the Wag Center in Donaldsonville or 2 p.m. Friday at the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown, or 10 a.m. Saturday at the Galvez library and 2 p.m. Saturday in Gonzales.