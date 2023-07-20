Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales announces new treatment option

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales announced the availability of a new radiation treatment option for patients with an advanced prostate cancer diagnosis.

The center is the first provider in the region to offer this radiation treatment, according to a news release.

“With the introduction of this targeted therapy, we’re giving patients yet another reason they can stay close to home for their treatment,” said Ryan Houston, cancer program administrator, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales. “This is just the latest example of Mary Bird Perkins providing innovative cancer care in a convenient and comfortable setting.”

The treatment consists of an injection, six total, every six weeks, according to the release. To be eligible for PLUVICTO, patients must have a confirmed PSMA-positive PET scan, previously received chemotherapy or another anticancer treatment, and had the cancer metastasized.

It works by targeting PSMA-positive cancer cells and being absorbed by those cells, the release explained. Once absorbed, PLUVICTO releases radiation to damage and kill those cancerous cells.

“Historically, prostate cancer patients have had limited treatment options, including surgery, chemotherapy, and traditional radiation,” said Konstantin “Kos” Kovtun, M.D., radiation oncologist, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “Through this injectable form of radiation, we can target cancer cells with even more precision, leaving healthy cells intact. Through this novel approach, we can improve the quality of life for advanced prostate cancer patients.”

Last year, the Gonzales center began offering on-site infusion services, adding to convenience for Ascension Parish patients.

The center opened 16 years ago, offering radiation oncology services. Over the years, major support has been received from the Gonzales Area Foundation and community stakeholders from across the parish.

For more information, call the center at (225) 644-1205.