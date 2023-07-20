Ascension Parish CAO John Diez to step down Aug. 11

Ascension Parish Chief Administrative Officer John Diez will step down Aug. 11 to move into the private sector.

According to a parish government news release, Diez held the position of CAO for nearly four years in the administration of Parish President Clint Cointment.

"Although we are extremely happy for John Diez, he will be missed," Cointment said in the announcement. "An innovator and problem solver that never understood the words 'we can’t.' The programs and procedures he helped put in place will echo for decades. He has helped reshape the culture and structure of the parish government. He will never show up at 4:30 am at the government complex again or email the staff at 2:30 in the morning, but he will always be a part of the Ascension Parish government family. With the ability to always put a smile on my face in some of the most intense times, I will miss my friend at work!”

Diez said working in government role was never on his bucket list of things to do.

"However, I saw an opportunity to be a part of a team to effect real, meaningful change in Ascension Parish," Diez said. "I saw an opportunity to make parish government as respected as our school system and as revered as the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Department. At a minimum, the citizens of Ascension Parish deserve this from parish government.

“We knew from day one that if parish government was ever going to be in the same league as the sheriff’s department and the school system, we needed to build public trust by hiring professional directors who were not afraid to challenge the old parish government business model. It was more than just making government more efficient and accountable, it was about looking for new business models that provided better and more efficient ways to deliver services. Uber and Airbnb are not new services, just new business models that expanded services at a lower cost. Parish government needed to shrink its footprint so it could focus more on transportation, recreation, drainage, and growth management.”

Notably, Diez worked with the parish team to negotiate the sale of the east side sewer system, which has been projected to save parish government about $3.2 million a year once finalized.

Diez and the team also oversaw parish government's exit from delivering local healthcare services.

“Healthcare is complex, both from the service delivery standpoint as well as the backend business and financial aspect. Bringing in Our Lady of the Lake to manage parish healthcare will allow us to expand services and better serve the community,” he said.

The most controversial decision the administration had to make was the implementation of the housing development moratorium, according to Diez.

"We had to do it," he said. "The parish government needed time to consider all the aspects of the impact of additional development on the quality of life in Ascension Parish. We needed a timeout to regroup and clean up our ordinances so that we had a stronger emphasis on protecting quality communities and not just building quality developments.”

Also during the administration's tenure, a economic development district was created for the Highway 30 corridor to capture revenue generated from new industrial developments in the Gonzales and Geismar areas.

Not only does the district dedicate funds to transportation improvements without raising new taxes, it also prevents the funds from being used to grow local government on recurring expenses.

Additionally, Diez was instrumental in bringing the early childhood development center to the parish's west bank in Donaldsonville.

“If I am fortunate enough to leave a story or two in the pages of parish government history, I hope it revolves around this administration’s desire to improve the quality of life in Donaldsonville," he said. "We are beginning with early childhood education and will not stop until we have closed the achievement gap, the skills gap, and the income gap.”

Parish, city, and state officials secured $2.2 million for a wellness center, $8 million for improvements for Hwy. 3127, $6.4 million for Energy Transition, and $12 million for early childhood education, according to the release.

“Lastly, it was a pleasure working with our industry partners to develop the Donaldsonville Model for community and industrial development," Diez said. "We all agree that it is socially unjust to have a community where the economy benefits some but not others. Unfortunately, this is happening in most communities across the U.S. However, the only thing more unjust is to have a community that has no economy. Where there is no economy, there is no hope and no way out of poverty.

“Instead of having an aggressive plan to close our economy to industry, like other communities, Donaldsonville has an aggressive plan to include more people into our growing economy. We have a plan to close the achievement gap with early childhood education and to close the skills gap with a vocational facility located at Donaldsonville High School and operated by RPCC. Without major contributions from local industry, this never happens.”

The west bank has more than $10 billion in announced investments that will produce an estimated $30 million in permanent wages, and $1 billion in temporary construction jobs.

“Instead of fighting and blaming industry for the many problems facing disadvantaged communities, this administration has partnered with business and industry to implement solutions,” he said.

Diez closed by expressing gratitude to Cointment for allowing him to be a part of something meaningful and transformational.