23rd Judicial District reports guilty pleas for July 10-14

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of July 10-14.

Ascension Parish:

Rebecca Thomassie, 37199 Hwy. 621 Prairieville, LA, age 30, pled guilty to Forgery and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Trevor Lockett, 16064 Macaluso Ln. Prairieville, LA, age 23, pled guilty to Aggravated Second Degree Battery and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Kaitlyn Neuwald, 12368 Rue De La Bois Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Zachary McCarthy, 15367 Hwy 16 French Settlement, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Assumption Parish:

James Gregoire, 122 A N Curtis St. Pierre Part, LA, age 67, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, and Attempted Pornography Involving Juveniles. The defendant was sentenced to 20 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Rashied Green, 160 Georgette St. Napoleonville, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, and Felony Criminal Damage to Property. The defendant was sentenced to 13 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

Clarence Scot, 2360 Lionel Washington St. Luther, LA, age 49, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.