Gonzales Police Department warns of false social media posts

The Gonzales Police Department warned social media users to be cautious about believing posts related to local public safety.

According to GPD, a false story connected to the Gonzales Walmart has been shared on social media.

The story shared in a Facebook post referred to a $100 bill in the store's parking lot that was supposedly laced with fentanyl.

"It is not true. There are no reports or incidents. Always be cautious about believing posts that claim a public safety incident has occurred, unless it originates from a verified public safety organization," the department's spokesperson said in the announcement.

If there is a risk to the community, GPD would issue public safety warnings through its social media accounts and area news media outlets, the post concluded.

The official Facebook page for the City of Gonzales can be found by searching City of Gonzales, Louisiana 70737.

The page frequently posts information from both city government and the police department and is the only Facebook page used by City of Gonzales employees.

