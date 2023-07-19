23rd Judicial District reports guilty pleas for July 3-7

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of July 3-7.

Ascension Parish:

Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week.

Assumption Parish:

Lee Richard, 505 Belle River Rd. Pierre Part, LA, age 46, pled guilty to Forgery and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Joshua Lee, 1435 Jasper Ave Baton Rouge, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Chad Falcon, 101 Oleander Dr. Donaldsonville, LA, age 56, pled guilty to Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Aggravated Flight from an Officer. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Dawn Schumann, 202 Simmons Rd. Napoleonville, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

St. James Parish:

Derron Lewis, 270 Myrtle Grove Donaldsonville, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin