'If you don’t see development taking place, you’re simply not looking': Donaldsonville earns 2023 Main Street accreditation

The Donaldsonville Downtown Development District has earned its National Main Street Accreditation once again.

The DDD Main Street Program has been designated as an accredited program in 2023 for meeting rigorous performance standards, according to a news release from the city's director of community and economic development, Lee Melancon.

Every year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization, he said.

“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s nationally accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America, said in the announcement. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”

The Donaldsonville DDD’s performance is annually evaluated by Louisiana Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards, according to the release. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.

“The Donaldsonville Downtown Development District / Donaldsonville Main Street Program has consistently earned this prestigious designation for over 15 years for the work they do to promote the City of Donaldsonville and is visible by the re-investment and revitalization taking place downtown,” Mayor Leroy Sullivan said.

The DDD operates in the Mayor’s Office of Community Economic Development and is staffed by volunteer commissioners and the city’s director of community and economic development.

The 2023-2024 DDDD volunteer commissioners are led by chair Juanita Pearley, who serves as executive director of the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce, president of the Donaldsonville Rotary, board chair of the MBECA Small Business Center and is a resident of the city. Other members of the commission include vice chair Oliver Joseph, secretary/treasurer Michele Ashby, and commissioners-at-large, Brandon Katz, Scott Charleville, Natalie Noel and Gerard Sanchez.

“We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of our program and look forward to continuing to build on our successes in 2023,” Pearley said. “We have worked tirelessly to re-think the role of the commission and Main Street Program as event planners and are focusing much more heavily on attracting developers and investors to our community as well as encouraging our local owners to re-invest into the city."

“Since 2015, developers have been awarded nearly one million dollars in grant funds through national, regional, and statewide grant programs to redevelop historic and abandoned buildings,” Melancon said. “Additionally, local commercial business owners have earned over 40 million dollars in tax credit programs; one of the largest users of tax credit programs in Louisiana for our size."

He pointed out several developments including the restored and fully operational Lemann Art Lofts, the Noel Family Distillery, Gaston’s BBQ & Beer, Dr. Rhedy’s office (Casso building), Guarisco building (formerly Giambrone barbershop and salon), Roux Physical Therapy (Shaheen’s store), The Cup & Saucer and Mid City Carwash.

Other projects include the Teche Transfer Company (previously Treasure House / Capitol Restaurant), the Ascension Parish Library, Ferris building, Sagona store, the United Methodist Church, the Mistretta store, La Cocina Restaurant (former Cabahanosse), the Matassa store, the Leboeuf store and original Library renovation, Matassa (Sears store), and the Crescent Park playground renovation. Combined with numerous residential historic nonprofit preservation projects, a total of nearly $20 million have been invested, he said.

“If you don’t see development taking place, you’re simply not looking,” Melancon said.

The district is also home to the newly renovated Lemann Memorial Center and is awaiting restoration of the "La La" Regira baseball field, a project led by the city under the mayor and city council.

“We have more to do, but we are extremely enthusiastic about the future. We appreciate the partnership with the mayor, the city leadership, the Lt. Gov. Office of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, Ray Scriber and Amanda Lanata of Louisiana Main Street, the Ascension Parish Tourism Commission, the Donaldsonville Historic District Commission, local investors, realtors, and all the sponsors who make the Downtown Development District and all of the festivals it hosts a huge successful,” he said.

