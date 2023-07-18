A year after moving to Gonzales, Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returning to Baton Rouge

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will return to Baton Rouge after being held in Ascension Parish at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales last year.

Officials with the fair announced it will move to the BREC Fairgrounds along Airline Highway.

The event is scheduled to begin Oct. 26 and runs through Nov. 5.

Prior to the move last year, the fair had been held in locations all in East Baton Rouge Parish since its beginning in 1965.