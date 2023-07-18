Meet the 2023 Donaldsonville pageant royalty

The Donaldsonville Downtown Development District announced the winners of its 2023 Miss Donaldsonville Scholarship Pageant.

In the Little Miss Division, ages 7-13, the winner was Te’Yanna Washington of Donaldsonville. She is the daughter of Thiawan Johnson and Tremaine Washington Sr.

She is a student at Lowery Elementary School and is a member of the Beta and 4-H clubs, as well as the Leadership Program. She loves to dance, braid hair and read. She serves as the Beta president.

She has been on the principal’s list since grade school and is active in Sunday school and youth department.

The Teen Miss winner was A’Najiah Brown. She is the daughter of Laquitha Brown and the late Anthony Brown.

She is a student at Lowery Middle School, is a member of the school band and a member of the 4-H Club. Her hobbies include watching television, baking, cooking and helping others.

She has been both Little Miss Donaldsonville and Little Miss Juneteenth Festival.

She volunteers for her church and helps with the Meals on Wheels program and the River Road African American Museum.

The Miss Donaldsonville winner was Ja’Kayla Landry. She is a graduate of Donaldsonville High School and a student at the University of Louisiana Lafayette, where she majors in criminal justice.

She is a member of the NAACP, AAUW, and BWLA. Her hobbies include traveling, shopping, cooking and interacting with her nieces and nephews.

She graduated from high school having already earned an associates degree. She was the 2022 co-salutatorian, 2022 Early College Option Graduate, and was listed on the ULL President and Dean’s List.

Awards for first and second runner-up were also presented, as well as the Most Photogenic Award, which was presented to Keagan Davis.

Scholarship pageant winners were crowned by Gabby Johnson, Miss Donaldsonville 2020, who was also officially crowned by Mayor Leroy Sullivan as her coronation was postponed due to the pandemic.

Pageant winners were presented at the July 3 Independence Day event at Crescent Park.

The queens will be making appearances throughout their reign in numerous festivals and events.

The next pageant will take place in June 2024 with applications being made available in April.

Interested participants can contact Juanita Pearley at the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce at 225-473-4814 or at the Main Street Office by contacting Lee Melancon at 225-445-1383 or lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.

For more information about the Donaldsonville Main Street Program, visit www.donaldsonville-la.gov under the commissions tab.

