CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Youth event set for Gonzales, Donaldsonville

The Ascension 4 Youth Fest Back-2-School Bash will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales.

The park is located at 1015 E. Cornerview St.

The west side event will be Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville.

The free event will include food, music, snowballs, rock climbing, bouncers, obstacle courses and more.

Ascension Listens returns

The Ascension Parish government listening tour kicked off with an event at Lowery Elementary School in Donaldsonville.

The tour will go to Dutchtown High School gym at 6 p.m. July 19. The school is located at 13165 Hwy. 73, Geismar.

Also, the tour will stop at the St. Amant High School Gold Dome at 6 p.m. July 26.

The tour then continues Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. with an event at the Oak Grove Community Center. The center is located at 37433 Hwy. 42, Prairieville.

Another tour stop will be in Gonzales, set for Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Gonzales Civic Center, located at 219 S. Irma Blvd.

Citizens will be able to learn more about the projects the parish has been involved in and have the opportunity to ask questions and give opinions.

Hazardous materials collection date set

The next Ascension Parish government household hazardous materials collection date has been set for Oct. 7.

Further details will be available closer to the day.

Do you have an item you would like to have listed on the Ascension Parish events calendar? Email our staff with information on your event.

